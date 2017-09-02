VEEP embraces the needy

Vice President Inonge Wina has appealed to Zambians to continue working together in responding to the plight of the people in need.

Mrs. Wina says government is happy with the generosity of members of the private and public sectors towards the reconstruction of the gutted Lusaka City Market.

She says the One Zambia – One nation motto has been demonstrated through the various donations.

Mrs. Wina says both the private and public sector have shown togetherness by supplementing government efforts in looking after the victims.

The Vice President said this after receiving a cheque of Sixty Thousand Kwacha from ZAMBEEF.

Mrs. Wina also received assorted household goods worth Ten thousand Kwacha from Trade Kings Foundation.

She also received One hundred bags of mealie meal from Superior Milling and clothes worth ten thousand Kwacha from radio Christian Voice.

And ZAMBEEF Head of Corporate Affairs Felix Lupindula said his firm was among tenants affected by the fire that gutted city market.

Mr. Lipindula said ZAMBEEF will always give back to the community as part of its social corporate responsibility.

Speaking at the same function, Superior Milling Managing Director Peter Cottan said the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.