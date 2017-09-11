VEEP hails Chiefs for mainting peace

Vice President Inonge Wina has thanked traditional leaders for their role in maintaining peace in the country.

Mrs. Wina who is in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province on a two day working visit said traditional leader have helped in ensuring that the country remains united.

She said this when she held a meeting with five Traditional Leaders to discuss matters of national development.

The Vice President also thanked the traditional leaders for their role in maintaining peace in the District especially with the forth coming Council by- election on Thursday 14th, September, 2017.