VEEP lights up Lukulu district

Vice President Inonge Wina has commissioned the connection of Lukulu District to the national electricity grid.

Speaking during the commissioning in Lukulu, the Vice President said government has listened to the appeals by people of Lukulu to be connected to the national electricity grid.

Mrs Wina said connecting of Lukulu to the national electricity grid was also a fulfilment of the strategy in the Seventh National Development Plan of 2017 to 2021 that seeks to expand generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the next five

years.

The Vice President urged the Western Provincial Administrations to work together and ensure that the sleeping potential that is in Lukulu is utilised in agriculture, tourism and mining.

Mrs. Wina said it was time for entrepreneurs and other people of Lukulu to have a mind-set of tapping power and utilising it to advance economic transformation.

And Zesco Director of Transmission Webster Musonda said Lukulu and five districts in North-Western Province have been connected to the national electricity grid at a total cost of 165 Million United States Dollars with help from the Swedish government.

Mr Musonda said the project was in line with ZESCOs mandate of making it easy for people to lead a better life.

Meanwhile, Swedish Deputy Ambassador to Zambia Karin Sverken said energy among others has been a centre of cooperation between Zambia and Sweden.