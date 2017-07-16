VEEP nods Church, JW mentor kids

Vice President Inonge Wina has commended the Catholic church in Zambia for its role in uplifting the living standards of people in the country.

Mrs. Wina says over the years, the church has offered spiritual, moral teachings and social services.

She observes that at the height of the scourge of HIV and AIDS, the catholic church supported government by creating hospices.

The vice president was speaking in Lusaka today during the celebrations to mark One hundred and twenty-five years of catholic faith in Zambia.

And Mrs. Wina has assured the church that Government listens to them when they speak for the voiceless because they are on the ground with the people.

Meanwhile, Lusaka archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has called for a stronger partnership with Government aimed at fostering development in the country.

Archbishop Mpundu who is also president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops explained that the church wishes that Government succeeds in all sectors of the economy.

And the Jehovah’s Witnesses have has urged parents to mentor their children so that they become productive citizens in society.

This was during the colourful annual district convention held at Kitwe’s melody assemblies which attracted over 3-thousand witnesses.

The climax of the convention was the baptism of 50 new members.

And the first of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3-day conventions are underway in Lusaka, with today, Saturday, July 15 morning sessions recording over 2-thousand attendance by 12 hours.

This was at the Kamloops assembly hall.

The meeting is the first in a series of 1-hundred and 72 conventions hosted every year, under the theme DON’T GIVE UP.

And Jehovah Witnesses Media Services Overseer, Kenny Sinkamba says the theme of the conventions is meant for the movement’s faithfuls to ascribe to bible inspired solutions for their challenges.