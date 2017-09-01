VEEP praises SDA church

Vice President Inonge Wina has praised the Seventh Day Adventist Church for supplementing government efforts in fostering national development.

Mrs. Wina says development history in sub-Saharan Africa and Zambia in particular, is hinged on the roles played by the church.

She says the Seventh Day Adventist Church has been an active participant in economic development.

The Vice President said this in a speech read on her behalf by Minister of Justice Given Lubinda at the centenary celebration at Musofu mission SDA Church in Mkushi.

And SDA Copperbelt Conference president Dr. Webster Chabe has called on government to consider improving infrastructure at Musofu mission which is one of the oldest learning facilities in the province.

Dr. Chabe said the SDA church will continue supporting development programmes in the country.

He said putting up of additional infrastructure like classroom blocks and boarding facilities at the mission school will help increase the number of pupils being enrolled per year.

And Central Province Permanent Secretary CHANDA KABWE said government enjoys a cordial relationship with the Seventh Day Adventist Church as a partner in national development.

And Mrs. Wina says government is happy with the generosity of members of the private and public sectors towards the reconstruction of the gutted Lusaka City Market.

Mrs. Wina says the One Zambia – One nation motto has been demonstrated through the various donations.

She says both the private and public sector have shown togetherness by supplementing government’s efforts in looking after the victims.

Mrs. Wina has appealed to Zambians to continue working together.

The Vice President said this today after receiving a cheque of Sixty thousand kwacha and assorted household goods worth Ten thousand Kwacha from Trade Kings Foundation.

Mrs. Wina also received One hundred bags of mealie meal from Superior milling and clothes worth ten thousand Kwacha from radio Christian Voice.

Speaking at the same function, Superior Milling Managing Director Peter Cottan said the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.