Veep Seeks Women Empowerment

Vice President Inonge Wina is concerned that most programmes meant to benefit women are not bearing fruit.

Mrs. Wina has since reiterated the need to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation capacity to assess how the various policies are impacting the lives of women and girls.

She says there is need to ensure useful data is collected so that government can understand the dynamics that are preventing women from taking their rightful position in the social-economic development of the country.

Speaking when United Nations Women Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Izeduwa Derex-Briggs paid a courtesy call on her today, Mrs. Wina said the latest poverty index profile shows that most women live in poverty owing to various factors including lack of education.

And Mrs. Derex-Briggs is happy that Zambia has made progress in promoting the welfare of women in the country

She said her visit to Chief Chamuka’s chiefdom in Chisamba revealed a positive story of what the traditional leader is doing in his 2-hundred and 3 villages.

And UN Country Representative Janet Rogan has promised to help strengthen capacity and coordination using available UN systems in Zambia.