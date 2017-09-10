VEEP SPEAKS FOR WOMEN

Vice President Inonge Wina has observed that lack of land has remained one of the major obstacles to women empowerment in the country.

Mrs. Wina has however stated that government is working on addressing this challenge and is hopeful of positive policies to come out of dialogue.

Officially opening the Lusaka Presbytery Women’s Christian Fellowship -WCF- annual Conference under the United Church of Zambia in Kafue today, Mrs. Wina called on women to take advantage of empowerment programs developed by government and participate in economic development and the value addition drive.

She said government has set up various empowerment platforms such as the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission among others which women can tap into.

The Vice President has also applauded the Women’s Christian Fellowship’s role in helping the vulnerable in society saying their works have made them a force to reckon with.

Mrs. Wina has since appealed to the participants at the conference which started on Thursday that they should put aside their tribal and political affiliation and focus on Christ as one.

The Vice President has also donated 200 pockets of cement and 100 iron sheets towards the construction of permanent accommodation for the annual conference at Kasaka Fisheries area after expressing concern on the various tents set up.

And Lusaka Presbytery Acting Bishop Samuel Mwambazi said the annual event helps women re-energize their commitment to serving GOD.