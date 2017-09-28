VEEP dates North Western

Vice-President, Inonge Wina is on Thursday expected in North-western Province to officially commission the connection of the region to the electricity national grid.

According to the programme made available to Zambia News and Information Services in Solwezi today, Ms Wina is scheduled to touch down at 13:30 at Kabompo airstrip.

She will then briefly meet invited traditional leaders in the province before proceeding to the launch site in Kabompo district.

ZESCO undertook a mammoth project to connect districts in North-Western Province and Lukulu District in Western Province that were previously served by diesel generated power.

Meanwhile, the vice Vice President says the cooperation between Zambia and China is evidence of the excellent relations between the two countries.

Ms. Wina has also paid tribute to the founding fathers of the two nations for the visionary roles played in laying a strong foundation for cooperation.

The Vice President was speaking when she received visiting Vice Chairman of the Sichuan Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference -CPPCC-, Chen Wenhua at her office in Lusaka today.

Ms. Wina said the Zambian Government looks forward to the establishment of formal sister relations between Lusaka and Sichuan Provinces so that implementation of key projects can be expedited.

And Mr. Chen notes that there is a huge potential of investment and cooperation in various sectors between the 2 provinces.

He explained that the Chinese Government would like to encourage more competitive companies to set up businesses in Lusaka.

Mr. Chen is in the country to follow up the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed between Zambia and China in July, this year to establish sister relations between Lusaka and Sichuan Provinces.