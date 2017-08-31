Vendors empowered

The Association of Vendors, Traders and Marketeers of Zambia- AVTMZ has signed a memorandum of Understanding with Auto Phones Factory Limited to supply 600 Mobile Phone vending machines worth Millions of dollars.

The venture is aimed at promoting a smart way of vending in the country.

Kitwe District commissioner Binwell Mpundu has graced the signing of the agreement in Kitwe.

Mr. Mpundu said government will continue to create an enabling environment to ensure foreign investors partner with the local ones in doing business.

He also mentioned that the vending machines will contribute to keeping the streets in Zambia clean.

Speaking at the same function, Auto Phone Factory Manager Lawrence Nyirenda said the venture will take vending in Zambia to a higher level.

Meanwhile, Association of vendors, traders and Marketeers of Zambia president Fredrick Tembo thanked Auto Phone and government for empowering the vendors.