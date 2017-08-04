VIDEO EVIDENCE DEBATE IN CON COURT

Munali Member of Parliament Professor Nkandu Luo has accused lawyers representing UPND losing candidate Doreen Mwamba of abusing the court process.

Professor Luo through her lawyer Eric Silwamba wondered why the lawyers want the Constitutional Court to view a video that was never produced in the High Court when determining the appeal.

This is in a matter in which Professor Luo has appealed the High Court’s decision to nullify her election as Member of Parliament for Munali constituency.

When the matter came up Mr. Silwamba wondered why Mrs. Mwamba and her lawyers want the court to watch the video which was never produced in the lower court by the witness.

Mr. Silwamba urged the court to dismiss the motion by Mrs. Mwamba for the judges to review their earlier decision not to use the video evidence when hearing the appeal.

He said this is because the video was never produced as part of evidence in the High Court.

But Mrs. Mwamba’s lawyer argued that since there is a dispute on the authenticity of the video, the court should order the High Court Judge who nullified the seat to watch it and authenticate it.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing Mrs. Mwamba, Henry Mbushi has apologized to the Constitutional Court Judges for using strong language against them.

Judge Annie Sitali accepted the apology but urged Dr. Mbushi to divorce emotions from the case if he is to represent his client well.

In this matter Professor Luo is represented by Eric Silwamba and Bonaventure Mutale.

Mrs. Mwamba is being represented by Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Henry Mbushi.

The judges handling the matter are Annie Sitali, Enock Mulembe and Mungeni Mulenga.

The court has reserved ruling on whether to ask the High Court Judge to authenticate the video that was used in nullifying the Munali seat election.

