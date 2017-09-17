Vital institutions to have water-LWSC

Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company says it will ensure vital institutions are provided with water during the four days of water interruption in Lusaka that runs from 18th to 21st September 2017.

Company Public Relations Manager Patson Phiri says institutions such as the University Teaching Hospital will be provided with water to ensure operations are NOT affected.

And Mr. Phiri says the company has started connecting all houses in the city to the sewer lines.

He says all houses which are NOT connected to the sewer lines will be connected and that the programme will go on until 2018.

Mr. Phiri said the project will be funded from the Millennium Challenge Account and other cooperating partners.

He was speaking on SEVEN Days TODAY, A TV 2 News and Current Affairs Programme.