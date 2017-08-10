WADA assures of results

Zambia senior National Football team coach Wedson Nyirenda has assured the nation of positive results at the senior team from this weekend going forward.
Football Association of Zambia President Andrew Kamanga who confirmed this to the media today said this follows a meeting the FAZ executive committee had with the coach prior to the team’s departure to South Africa for the final round, first leg CHAN fixture against Bafana Bafana this weekend.
And Kamanga says he agrees with the coach on the matter due to enough time that the technical bench has been afforded to rebuild the squad.
He further attributed the poor results at the senior national football team to lack of a serious talent identification programme after Zambia won the Africa cup of Nationa in 2012.
Kamanga however, has assured the nation that with the age group teams currently performing, there is no dobt that the country will again be a football power house in Africa and beyond.
He has also described the booing of the senior national team by fans when they played Ethiopia in an international friendly on Saturday as shameful.
And at the same function Kamanga donated football equipment to various football teams in Lusaka worthy thousands of kwacha as one way of fulfilling his campaign promises to FAZ councillors.
Kamanga also said FAZ expects the Chipolopolo boys to qualify to the CHAN finals as it is a good platform to identify locally based unsung heroes.