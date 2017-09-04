WADA keeps faith in Chipolopolo

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has described as hectic, the back-to-back fixtures that teams must fulfill in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Nyirenda says playing the same team within a space of three days, coupled with travelling, can affect the players as they must re-adjust quickly.

He has however kept faith in his team, which beat powerhouse Algeria 3-1 at the National Heroes stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

Nyirenda says the boys have the character to even beat the North Africans on their home turf.

He was speaking after the team’s first training session at the Stade Abed Hamdani in Constantine.

And midfielder Enock Mwepu, who made his debut and scored for Zambia on Saturday, is hoping for another win in Algeria.

Mwepu said he is prepared and ready to deliver.

Zambia plays Algeria in Constantine on Tuesday in the return fixture of the Russia 2018 Group qualifier.

The Chipolopolo, who are second in Group B on four points must collect maximum points if dreams of a maiden World Cup appearance are to be kept alive.