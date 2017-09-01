WADA NAMES FINAL SQUAD TO FACE FOXES

Zambia National football team Coach Wedson Nyirenda has named a final 24-man squad for back to back Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup fixtures against Algeria on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

According to the list availed to Fazfootball.com, Nyirenda has dropped 8 players among them midfielders Fwayo Tembo and Clatus Chama.

Among the 7 under 20 picked, Nyirenda has dropped Boston Muchindu and Moses Nyondo Both from Nkana football club while Edward Chilufya did not show up due to other commitments at his club.

Others dropped include Webster Mulenga, Billy Mutale, Martin Phiri and Godfrey Ngwenya.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda’s final squad comprises Toaster Nsabata, Kennedy Mweene and Allan Chibwe as goalkeepers.

Midfielders include Emmanuel Banda, Enoch Mwepe, John Ching’andu and Chisamba Lungu.

Others are Misheck Chaila, Enerst Mbewe, Augustine Mulenga, Rodrick Kabwe and Khondwani Mtonga.

The defense comprises Ziyo Tembo, Stoppila Sunzu, Adrian Chama, Isaac Shamujompa, Donashano Malama, Fackson Kapumbu and Simon Silwimba.

And stickers are Fashion Sakala, Patson Daka, Alex N’gonga, Brian Mwila and Justin Shonga.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports Moses Mawere has expressed confidence in the selection of players by Nyirenda.

Mawere says the National Football team has all it takes to beat Algeria tomorrow.

He also urged the Chipolopolo to put God first and die a little for mother Zambia tomorrow.

FINAL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS:

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos). Kennedy Mweene (Sundowns FC)

DEFENDERS:

Donashano Malama (Nkana FC), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United FC) Stoppila Sunzu (Arsernal Tula FC), Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers FC), Simon Silwimba (Zesco United FC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes FC),

MIDFIELDERS:

Rodrick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town FC), Misheck Chaila (Zesco United FC), Emmanauel Banda (Oostende FC). Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United FC), John Chin’gandu (Zesco United FC), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Enerst Mbewe (Zanaco FC), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco FC), Chisamba Lungu (Alanyaspor FC),

STRIKERS

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars), Justin Shonga (Nkhwazi FC), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow FC), Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos FC)