Waste management a challenge-PS

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba says waste management is a growing challenge for local authorities in Zambia and other developing nations.

Mr. Simuchoba says the increase in waste is as a result of rapid growth in economic activity and population.

He however says government is committed to delivering an efficient waste management system to contribute towards the physical well-being and comfort of the people.

The Permanent Secretary says the government wants to turn the negatives into positives by using solid waste as a resource to create jobs.

Mr. Simuchooba said this in a speech read on his behalf by Acting Livingstone District Commissioner James Zimba at the local government Solid Waste Management Information Sharing meeting in Livingstone.

And International Labour Organisation ILO Programme Manager Evans Lwanga said ILO’s interest is to identify opportunities for job creation in solid waste management.

Mr. Lwanga said if well managed solid waste can be turned into a resource that can create employment and improve lives of many citizens.