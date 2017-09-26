Water rationing to continue

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company says residents in the city will continue having at least 67 per cent of water supply, as works at the Kafue bulk water treatment continue.

This follows the 4-day period of erratic water supply, which started last Monday, due to maintenance works at the IOLANDA plant in Kafue.

Company Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Patson Phiri said works have continued and that the contractors have started replacing the 4 pumps at the treatment plant.

Mr. Phiri said the company is optimistic that the works will be completed on schedule.

He was speaking in an Interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.