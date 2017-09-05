“We are ready”-Kampamba

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Kampamba Mulenga says Zambia is ready for the digital migration switch.

Ms. Mulenga says Zambia achieved a breaking record in Africa by being the first country to successfully acquire over five hundred thousand decoders in readiness for the digital migration switch.

Ms. Mulenga who is also Chief Government Spokesperson was speaking in Durban, South Africa where she is attending the SADC Ministers’ Meeting on Communication and ICT.

She says this achievement has broken the record as no other African country has managed to acquire and record the figures that Zambia has achieved.

Ms. Mulenga says this achievement has shown how ready and eager the people of Zambia are to migrate to digital television.

The Minister also expressed happiness that Zambia’s progress towards digital migration was within schedule as the first phase had been completed with the initial switch expected to be implemented on October 1st this year covering the line of rail.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations Naomi Nyawali.