WEDSON NAMES CHAN TEAM

Chipolopolo Coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his 20 member squad that will do duty against South Africa in this Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) final qualifying round first leg encounter billed for Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

According to the list released to Fazfootball.com, Nyirenda has recalled Power Dynamos striker Alex Ng’onga to sharpen his frontline.

The team is currently in camp and departs for South Africa on Thursday.

Zambia hosts South Africa at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on August 19 in the return leg.

Winner over the two legs will grab a ticket to the 2018 CHAN tournament.