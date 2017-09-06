WEDSON REFLECTS ON RUSSIA HOPES

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda says next month’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria is crucial, as it will determine Zambia’s passage to Russia 2018.

Nyirenda says it is therefore important to start preparations early if the team is to beat the Super Eagles away on October 7.

He says camping the squad outside the country would be a good idea, as the encounter will be key to Zambia’s qualification.

The Chipolopolo mentor says now that the path is becoming clearer for Zambia to make a historic World Cup qualification, there is need for adequate preparations and hard work.

Nyirenda was speaking on arrival from Algeria at the Kenneth Kaunda International airport in Lusaka today.

This follows Zambia’s historic win over the Algerians last evening, which pushed the Chipolopolo Boys to SEVEN points, three behind Group B leaders Nigeria.

And Captain Kennedy Mweene said Nigeria is beatable, but that the Chipolopolo will have to prepare as much as they did against Algeria.

Mweene, who saved a penalty from highly-rated Algerian danger man Riyad Marhez, believes Zambia will qualify to the Russia 2018 finals.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports Moses Mawere said the qualification is a must for the Chipolopolo, who have done the country proud.

And Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- president Andrew Kamanga said his executive will sit this week to look at options of where to camp the team for the must-win clash against Nigeria.

Zambia travels to Uyo to face the Super Eagles on October 7 in a match which will determine who goes to Russia between the top two Group B sides.