WE’LL ERADICATE TSETSE FLIES-LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed government’s commitment to eradicating tsetse flies and sleeping sickness in Zambia.

President Lungu says about forty percent of Zambia’s land area is infested with tsetse flies, a situation that impedes livestock production and agriculture expansion.

The President explains that with the country diversifying its economy from mining to agriculture, partnerships in the eradication of sleeping sickness are vital.

President Lungu said this is in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Micheal Katambo in Livingstone during the official opening of the 34th General Conference of the International Scientific Council for Trypanosomiasis Research

and Control.

Speaking earlier, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale urged the delegates to develop mechanisms to completely eradicate tsetse flies because of the ecological and economic challenges they present.

And Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union Commission Josefa Sacko says issues surrounding Tsetse flies and sleeping sickness are so important to Africa because of the devastating socio-economic effects that the disease poses to

people, particularly those in rural areas in the 38 countries in which the tsetse fly is present.

The 34th General Conference of the International Scientific Council for Trypanosomiasis research and control being held in Livingstone has attracted 38 African countries as well as international organisations.