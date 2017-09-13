‘Western’ man jailed for murder

High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo has convicted a man of Mongu district in Western Province for shooting his friend to death.

In this matter it was alleged that on October 22nd, 2016 in Mongu George Wasamunu did murder Lumano Lumano.

Speaking when he delivered his Judgment, Judge Chitabo said he found the suspect guilty because he was seen killing Lumano by one of the witnesses.

Judge Chitabo said he believed the evidence from the Ballistic report which showed that the empty cartridge found at the crime scene is said to have been discharged from an identical firearm as the one found in the accused person’s custody.

He also said it was clear from the evidence that the suspect was killed using a gun.

Judge Chitabo dismissed the convict’s evidencing saying it was not adding up.

He said it was not true that Wasamunu left the village immediately after his fight with the deceased.

This is because the deceased was killed within the same time frame as the fight between the two.