WINA congratulates Chipolopolo

Acting president Inonge Wina has sent a message of congratulations to the Zambia national football team for beating Algeria 3-1 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier this afternoon.

The Acting president says she watched with pride, a demonstration of hard work, discipline, determination, and unity of purpose by the boys.

She says the mixture of old and new players in the team has proved to be very effective.

The acting president has encouraged the team to do even better in the return leg on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC Sports News by her Senior Private Secretary, ambassador Sheila Siwela.