WINA DISAPPOINTED WITH MARKET CONSTRUCTION

Vice President Inonge Wina says government is determined to complete the construction of two temporary markets to enable marketer traders who lost their goods in the City Market fire, carry out their business.

Mrs Wina has however expressed disappointment at the rate at which works are moving at the two sites.

She has urged relevant authorities to engage the marketeers and inform them on what has led to the delay in the construction of the temporary markets to avoid the marketeers getting frustrated.

Mrs Wina also stated that government will continue to come up with initiatives that will improve the welfare of marketeers in the country.

The Vice President noted that President Edgar Lungu is committed to empowering the marketer traders in the country because they play a key role in the development of the country.

The Vice President was speaking when she visited the temporary construction sites of the markets.

And Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU- National Coordinator Patrick Kangwa said construction of the markets has delayed due to various challenges on both sites.

Mr Kangwa however said of the over 12 million Kwacha pledges made to the build back better markets only 10 million and 276 kwacha is available.

And Zambia Army Engineer Joachim Mwenda said the delay in the construction of the temporary market at Simon Mwewa area is due to change in the design of the market.

Meanwhile, the ZNS Chief for Land Development Brigadier General Lawerence Sampa said works on the Soweto site have delayed due to erratic flow of resources.