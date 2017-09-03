WINA in Muchinga on working visit

Acting President Inonga Wina has arrived in Muchinga Province for a Two day working visit.

Mrs. Wina who is accompanied by Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela and other senior Government officials arrived at Chibansa Airstrip around 11:05 hours.

The Acting President was received by Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone, Minister in the Vice President’s Office Sylvia Chalikosa, Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe and other Senior Patriotic Front Party Members.

Mr. Sichone has briefed ZNBC News in an interview that the acting President is this afternoon scheduled to meet Traditional Leaders to discuss various development projects in their chiefdoms.

He said Mrs. Wina is also expected to tour the two newly created Lavushimanda and Kanchibiya districts during her two-day working visit.