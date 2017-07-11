WINA TABLES PUBLIC EMERGENCY MOTION

Vice President, Inonge Wina has tabled in parliament, a motion on the declaration of a threatened state of public emergency, in accordance with Article 31, section 2 and 5 of the constitution of Zambia.

The motion seeks parliamentary approval of President Edgar Lungu’s invocation of Article 31 on Wednesday, July 5, under Statutory Instrument number 53 of 2017.

Members of Parliament are debating the motion, after which they are expected to vote.

The tabling of the motion is for government to deal with the recent spate of fires on public institutions, including markets, as well as other acts, suspected to be cases of sabotage.

Mrs. Wina presented the motion this afternoon in parliament, during which she reiterated that President Lungu’s action is well intended and meant to enhance both public and private security.

She explained that the fires and acts of sabotage are not normal.

The Vice President also said the need for guaranteed public security cannot be over emphasized, especially in the wake of the need for both public and private investment for socio-economic development.

Mrs Wina has since called on all MPs to support the motion, and contribute to President Lungu’s decision to guarantee public security.

If approved, the declaration of a threatened state of public emergency will be extended for 3 months from the initial 7 days.

Meanwhile, in the debates, which have been going on for the last 3 hours, the MPs have stated the need for enhanced public security, however in support of the motion.

Kanchibiya MP, Martin Malama described the acts of sabotage as inhuman and inimical to public interest.

Dr. Malama called on Police officers to revert to the eleventh Centre approach to enhance policing to ensure law and order.

And Chembe MP, Sebastian Kopulande said the presidential proclamation of the Threatened State of Public Emergence is a well-intended action to safeguard property and peace in the country.

Meanwhile, Lupososhi MP Bwalya Chunga said President Lungu has demonstrated democratic credentials because he fully consulted his cabinet before announcing the security measure.

Chiengi Mp, Given Katuta also supported the motion saying the measures are timely the wake of destructive attacks on public and private property.

And Kabwe Central MP Tutwa Ngulube said the declaration of a state of threatened public emergency is a development that has been long overdue.