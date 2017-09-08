WOMEN ASSURED OF EMPOWERMENT

Acting Livingstone District Commissioner James Zimba has reaffirmed government’s commitment to uplifting the living standards of vulnerable women.

Mr. Zimba says the government is doing everything possible to improve lives of women.

He this said when he handed over 116 thousand Kwacha to 145 marketeers in Livingstone through the village banking concept.

Mr. Zimba said government’s commitment can be attested by the various policies that it has put in place and various empowerment activities such as village banking and social cash transfer.

And Livingstone District Community Development Officer Stephen Chikate is urging marketeers to stop borrowing money from shylocks for business.

Mr. Chikate said marketeers are better off getting loans through legal means.