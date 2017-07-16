Work with Church-Kapyongo

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has directed the Zambia Correctional Service to work with the church in devising former prisoners re-integration and reformation initiatives.

Mr Kampyongo says government is seeking the support and involvement of the church and faith-based organisations in the reforms in the correctional service.

The Minister has said this during the commemoration of the national day of prayer and action for prison inmates at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, today in Lusaka.

Mr Kampyongo has said society should not stigmatise both inmates and former inmates, but offer them a helping hand to afford them a chance to start afresh as responsible law abiding citizens.

And Correctional Services Commissioner-General, Percy Chato said the prayer day focuses on raising awareness about the welfare of juvenile offenders and propagate community re-integration.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kampyongo who is also Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson says he will not spend sleepless nights battling with people discussing pointless topics because the only battle he is fighting is empowering the youths.

Mr. Kampyongo says he is a well cultured person and does not fight traditional leaders.

Addressing youths in Lusaka’s Kanyama Constituency this afternoon, Mr. Kampyongo said he wants to spend his energies finding things for youths to do.

And Mr. Kampyongo has donated 75-thousand kwacha to Kanyama Constituency Youths meant to buy equipment to establish a company producing pavers.

He has advised the youths to work hard and position themselves to supply pavers towards the reconstruction of the gutted Lusaka City market.

The PF National Youth Chairperson has advised the PF members to be alert and help police when they find wrong doers.

He has further appealed to the media to help sensitize the nation on security regulations employed by government which will be availed to them soon.

And Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Kennedy Kamba has advised the youths in Kanyama to engage their colleagues in Matero constituency on how they invested the 75-thousand kwacha donated to them.

And Kanyama Constituency Youth Chairperson Franco Mashumya has thanked Mr. Kampyongo for the initiative saying it has come at the right time when most youths are faced with challenges of taking care of their families.