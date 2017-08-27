Work with govt-Church told

Northwestern Province Minister Richard Kapita has called on the church to remain committed to supplementing government’s efforts in bettering people’s living standards in the country.

Mr. Kapita says government is always ready to allow the church to conduct its activities in developing education, health and agriculture infrastructure in the country.

The Minister was speaking in Solwezi today when he officially opened the Evangelical Church in Zambia (ECZ) Kisalala annual bible conference.

And Pastor Crispin Lutuna appealed to government to help the church develop Kisalala area where the church was started by the first missionaries and recognize the authority of Chief Kapijimpanga for allowing the first missionaries in his chiefdom.