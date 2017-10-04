World Bank gives east farmers $814 000

The World Bank has disbursed over 814 thousand U.S dollars to communities and farmer cooperatives in Eastern Province.

World Bank country manager Ina Ruthenberg says 60 percent of the amount will be given to farmers for actions taken to reduce pressure on forests.

Ms. Ruthenberg says the project demonstrates how to twin local development and climate change goals in the agriculture sector.

She said this during the transfer of carbon payments from World Bank Bio Carbon fund to participating farmers in Eastern Province.

Ms. Ruthenberg says Zambia is the second country in Africa to receive the fund.

And Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya said government working with its various partners is addressing challenges affecting small scale farmers.

Ms. Siliya said this in a speech read on her behalf by Ministry of agriculture acting permanent secretary Monde Gwaba.

She said it is clear that local farmers can contribute to reducing carbon emissions and climate change.

Meanwhile Comaco Chief Executive Officer Dale Lewis said the organization provides the farmers with training in climate smart agriculture, access to inputs, extension services and markets for selling their farm produce.