World tourism day date set

The Ministry of Tourism and Arts has started preparations for the World Tourism Day that will be commemorated on September 27th under the theme, ‘Sustainable Tourism Involves and Benefits All’.

In a statement made available to ZNBC News in Lusaka today, Ministry of Tourism and Arts Spokesperson, Sakabilo Kalembwe says the theme is in line with the fact that tourism is a driver of transformative development and has potential to significantly contribute to the Gross Development Product of the country.

Mr. Kalembwe further says the Ministry will hold a march-past in Lusaka from Kwacha House up to the Show grounds where a number of entertainment activates will be held.

Other regions across the country have also arranged similar activities in Livingstone, Ndola and Kasama.

The World Tourism Day has been celebrated on September 27 since 1980 and is a statute of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).