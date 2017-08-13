Youths key to peace building-Govt

Government has pledged to continue strengthening the capacity of youths and youth organizations in peace building, conflict prevention and resolution.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili says young people will continue to be the agents of peace and National Unity.

Reverend Sumaili was speaking during the commemoration of the United Nations international youth day in Lusaka.

She said government will continue to promote civic education, Human Rights education and Democracy among the youths.

And Reverend Sumaili said government is determined to promote adherence to national values and principles as enshrined in the constitution.

She said the youths should take time to reflect on their role in peace building and maintaining a united, peaceful and prosperous Zambia.