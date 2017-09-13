Zambia 6-3 Malawi

Zambia starts the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship, with a 6-3 victory over Malawi in a Group A match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe this afternoon.

The Shepolopolo overcame their neighbours via goals from Barbara Banda, Misozi Zulu, Noria Sisala and Rachael Nachula.

Barbara Banda was also voted player of the match.

Earlier in Group C, Namibia beat Botswana 4-nil.

Zambia’s next game is against hosts and tournament favourites Zimbabwe on Friday, before concluding group match against Madagascar.