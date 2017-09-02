Zambia, Algeria match live on ZNBC

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation -ZNBC will broadcast live Saturday’s world cup qualifier match between Zambia and Algeria.

The match will be played at the National Heroes stadium in Lusaka.

ZNBC Corporate Affairs Manager Masuzyo Ndhlovu has paid tribute to corporate partners for the resolute support towards the live broadcast on both radio and television.

Ndhlovu says the corporation is mandated to deliver an unparalleled public value of promoting diverse content such as sport.

He has since wished the Chipolopolo the best as they take on the desert foxes.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC Sport in Lusaka.