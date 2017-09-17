Zambia booted out of tourney

Zambia has been booted out of the ongoing Handball girls’ African junior championship after the Confederation of African Handball penalized the country for arriving late for the games.

The Confederation of African Handball has granted Senegal, whom Zambia should have played in the first game, THREE points.

Senegal protested and refused to play Zambia on account that the team arrived late for the games.

Following the protest, the Confederation of African Handball called a technical meeting where they decided that the rescheduled game should not go on and gave Senegal three points.

The situation was made worse after Zambia lost to Angola 21-15.

Zambia finished third with three points, after beating hosts Ivory Coast 36-23 in the first game.

And Handball Association of Zambia President Bwalya Banda said it is a pity that the team arrived late for the games.

Banda however said the girls have learnt a lot from the tournament, adding that the sport of Handball is growing.

Zambia on Sunday plays the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- in a ranking game.

The Handball team had to travel at the last minute and was on the verge of being fined 20 thousand Euros by the Confederation of African Handball.

But government came to their rescue, releasing 3 hundred thousand Kwacha to facilitate for the girls’ travel to Ivory Coast.