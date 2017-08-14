Zambia can eliminate Malaria-GOVT

The Ministry of Health says it is possible that Zambia will eliminate malaria by 2021.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Kennedy Malama says this is because of the high impact intervention Programme put in place by government to eliminate the disease.

Dr. Malama says the Ministry of Health has started distributing insecticide treated mosquito nets to meet the target of 10 million under the national malaria elimination strategy.

Dr. Malama says the Indoor Residual Spraying programme for 2017 is scheduled for September and October, before the onset of the rainy season.

He told ZNBC News in an interview in Lusaka that the number of structures to be covered under the Indoor Residual Programme has also been increased to cover as much ground as possible.

Dr. Malama further says the Ministry has active surveillance in provinces with high malaria burdens such as Luapula.

The National Malaria Elimination Strategy places emphasis on sustained universal coverage of control interventions which include indoor residue spraying, distribution of insecticide treated mosquito nets and larvae source management.