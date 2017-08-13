Zambia can learn from Canada-PAC

The Public Accounts Committee -PAC says it has a lot to learn from Canada on the improved systems that have been put in place in their public service over the years.

PAC Chairperson Howard Kunda who is also Muchinga Member of Parliament says Canada is a shining example of how improved systems can bring dividends to a country.

Mr. Kunda was speaking after visiting the Parliament of Canada.

He notes that because of the working systems in the public service of Canada, the work of the Public Accounts Committee has been made easy as the resources are accounted for and put to good use.

Meanwhile Mr. Kunda says it was gratifying to see how the Canadians have blended Christianity into their day to day public affairs.

And Mr. Kunda says the committee is going to engage the Minister of Religious Affairs on how best the nation can adopt the Canadian Christian principles in public affairs of the country.

And Clerk of the House of Commons in Canada Charles Robert said the public accounts committee holds government to account for effective public administration and due regard for public funds owing from reports of the Auditor General.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Public Relations Officer in the Office of the Auditor General Ellen Chikale.