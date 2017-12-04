Zambia commits to promoting peace-VEEP

Vice President Inonge Wina has reiterated Zambia’s commitment to contributing towards all initiatives for peace and stability across Africa.

Mrs. Wina says Zambia will contribute through the country’s membership to the Africa Union peace and security council and SADC Organ Troika on politics, defence and security cooperation.

The Vice President says the African Union peace and security Council retreat which Zambia successfully hosted in 2016 resulted in the development and adoption of the Master Roadmap on Silencing the guns in 2020 in Africa.

She says Zambia also welcomes the signing of the Africa Union – United Nations joint framework for enhancing partnership in peace and security.

Mrs. Wina says the Africa Union and the United Nations must engage extensively in order to resolve challenges which include growing extremism and terrorism.

She has also called for inclusion of women in the various stages of conflict resolution and peace building as enshrined in the U.N. Resolution 1325 of 2000.

The Vice President was speaking in Livingstone this morning when she officially opened the Africa Union 5th High Level Seminar on peace and security in Africa.

And Chairperson of the Peace and Security Council for the month of December Jean-Claude Gakosso says the nature and numerous conflicts facing Africa at the sometime require member countries to work in a coordinated manner and speak with one voice.

Meanwhile Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba said the seminar will provide an opportunity for member countries to share different perspectives on how to address peace and security issues on the continent.

Mr Kalaba said Zambia becomes the only other country from Algeria to host the Africa Union High Level Seminar since inception in 2013.