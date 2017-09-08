“ZAMBIA GOOD FOR BUSINESS”

Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma has assured international investors that Zambia has favorable investment opportunities because of its peaceful and stable political environment.

Mr. Yaluma has since called on delegates attending the 15th Africa Down Under Mining Conference in Perth Australia to explore Zambia’s investment opportunities in the mining sector.

The Mines Minister has also assured delegates attending the conference that government will always protect foreign investments that operate in the country.

Speaking when he addressed delegates in Perth, Australia this morning, Mr. Yaluma said Zambia appreciates private investment especially in the mining sector because it is critical to the development of the country.

Mr. Yaluma said the country’s mining industry has continued to grow as evidenced from the increase in mineral production and investments in expansion projects at existing mines and green fields investments.

He said Copper production increased from 710,860 tonnes in 2015 to 770,597 tonnes in 2016.

And First Quantum Minerals Global Exploration Director Mike Christie said the mining firm has invested 5.7 billion United States Dollars in setting up its mining projects in Zambia in the last five years.

Mr. Christie said Kansanshi Copper Mine which is Africa’s single largest producer of copper last year produced 250,000 tonnes of copper.

Mr. Christie said the mining firm has created 9,000 direct jobs and is also spending 9 Million United States Dollars into the construction of the New Solwezi International airport.

Meanwhile Australian Foreign Affairs Minster Julie Bishop said Australia has 170 extractive industries operating in 35 African countries.

Ms. Bishop said African mining countries are poised to record 60 Billion United States Dollars in Foreign Direct Investment by the end of this year.