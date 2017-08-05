Zambia good for business-Mutati

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says Government is determined to create an enabling environment for any business to strive.

And Mr. Mutati says investors wishing to pursue business activities in Zambia should prioritise engaging local business players.

He says local investors are one of the key corner stones in the growth of any economy.

The Minister was speaking when Choppies Chief Executive Officer Ramachandran Ottapathu paid a courtesy call on him in Botswana.

Mr. Mutati was in Gaborone – Botswana to attend the Caucus of African Governors of the World Bank and the IMF that drew participation from all Finance Ministers and Bank Governors in Africa.

Meanwhile Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa said he has embarked on an ambitious programme to transform the face of the District by wooing investors who will not only carry out business activities in the area but also pump in resources in infrastructure development.

Mr. Sampa said this when Choppies group chief executive officer officially informed him that his retail would be opening an outlet in Kasama.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC news by first secretary for press at the Zambia high commission in Botswana Kasabo Kalussa.