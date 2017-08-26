Zambia in one million Euro grant

The Government of German has given Zambia a grant of over One Hundred Million Euros under financial and Technical cooperation.

German Ambassador to Zambia Achim Burkart says the grant will be channelled in various development projects among them water, sanitation and water resource management.

Speaking during the signing of a bilateral agreement between the two countries, Mr. Burkar said German will remain committed to supporting Zambia’s economic development agenda.

And Minister of Finance Felix Mutati thanked the German government for supporting Zambia in various sectors of the economy.

Mr. Mutati explained that the grant will be utilized in various areas that directly contribute to poverty reduction within the context of the Seventh National Development Plan.

He said part of the money will be channelled towards sustainable electricity supply in the Southern region.

Woman nabbed for burning daughter

Police have arrested 29-year-old Prudence Phiri of Lusaka’s Old Kanyama Compound for allegedly setting on fire her 12-year-old biological daughter using Kerosene.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo says the incident happened yesterday when the suspect was apprehended by concerned members of the public who later surrendered her to Police.

Ms. Katongo says the victim sustained multiple burns on the body and was rushed to Kanyama Hospital for medical attention while the suspect is detained in police custody.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Ms Katongo in Lusaka.