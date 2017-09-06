ZAMBIA JOINS MOTSO PROBE

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba has announced that Zambia is among countries that are conducting a fact-finding mission in Lesotho following the assassination of the Chief of Lesotho Defence Forces Lieutenant General Motso Motso.

Mr. Kalaba has described the assassination of Lieutenant General Motso Motso as unfortunate.

He says President Edgar Lungu feels solutions to the problem will be found through consultations among the people of Lesotho themselves.

Mr. Kalaba says Zambia will continue to advocate for peace and stability in the SADC region.

He says government is aware and will continue to support the role that the SADC Organ Troika plays in ensuring development of the countries in the region.

Mr. Kalaba was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka.

Zambia was recently appointed to the post of deputy chair of the SADC Organ on politics, defence and security.