ZAMBIA KEEN ON REGIONAL PEACE

Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Sturdy Mwale says Zambia will continue fostering peace in the SADC region.

Speaking when he officiated at the SADC military leaders Conference in Lusaka, Mr Mwale said President Edgar Lungu who is also Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces is one of the key champions of peace and security in the SADC region.

He said Zambia has a lot to learn from other African Army Chiefs and the United States on the best way to combat Cyber crimes and other future security threats.

Mr. Mwale pledged the government’s total commitment to preserving peace across the continent.

And US AFRICOM Commander, Major General Joseph Harrington has praised Zambia for its contribution to the UN security and the role it take in maintaining peace on the African continent.

General Harrington said the US has a strong military bond with Zambia and it is ready to offer help in combating cyber crimes in Zambia and Africa.

Meanwhile, Army Commander Paul Mihova said Zambia has a lot to learn from other countries in preventing security threats.

Lieutenant General Mihova said Zambia is ready to combat future security threats.

He said Zambia will continue working with other countries in maintaining peace and security in the SADC region and beyond.

The one day SADC military leaders’ conference is aimed at addressing current and future security challenges in the SADC region.