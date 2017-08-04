ZAMBIA LOOKS TO CHINA

Government says Zambia is looking up to China for a new market for its agricultural produce as the diversification programme gains momentum.

Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya says for the agriculture sector to develop, Zambia seeks new markets in China and beyond.

Ms Siliya was speaking at the China Africa Agriculture Cooperation and Development Summit taking place at the ongoing 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

She noted that Zambia is endowed with favourable climate for agriculture development while China has a cutting edge in capital and technology.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming says China and Zambia will continue to enhance the long term mutual friendship.

Mr. Youming said the two countries have made greater achievements in agriculture cooperation under the framework of the forum of China -Africa cooperation.