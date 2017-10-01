Zambia on right path-China

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming has observed that Zambia is on the right path to attain the status of being a giant economy in Africa.

Mr. Yang says the massive infrastructure development being undertaken by President Edgar Lungu especially in the road sector will boost the country’s economy.

The Chinese envoy has cited the recently commissioned Lusaka-Ndola duo carriageway as a landmark investment in driving Zambia’s economy.

He says China is currently the second largest economy in the world because the Chinese government developed a viable road network supported by its citizens.

Mr. Yang has told ZNBC News in an interview that the road network is key to development because it supports other key sectors of the economy.

He has therefore called on Zambians to support government agenda of road construction.