Zambia on right path-Economist

A Copperbelt Economist Lubinda Haabazoka says Zambia is on the right path to prosperity with enhanced investments in infrastructure and economic diversification.

Dr. Haabazoka says this is evident by President Edgar Lungu’s outstanding and excellent Economic tone set for the 2018 National budget in his address to the National assembly.

He told ZNBC News in Kitwe that it is clear from the President’s Speech that the 2018 budget will focus on enhanced infrastructure development and E-Governance to reduce on corruption and improve service delivery.

Dr. Haabazoka is also expectant that the 2018 budget will focus on domestic generated revenue and appealed to government to consider reducing the pay as you earn tax band.

He says this is in a bid to enhance the trickledown effect of the positive economic strides being recorded in the Country.

And the Mine Suppliers and Contractors association of Zambia President augustine mubanga has urged the Minister of Finance to set aside funds for the creation of the Small Medium Enterprise Revolving fund.

Mr. Mubanga said this is in a bid to grow access to capital for SME’s as an effective tool for job creation and economic growth.