Zambia receives kudos from WHO

The World Health Organisation -WHO- has commended Zambia for its efforts to increase the Universal Health Coverage through the introduction of a bill in Parliament.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti says Zambia’s plans to introduce the Social Health Insurance Bill in parliament and increase funding to the health sector will ensure a successful coverage of the population.

Speaking at the official closing of the 67th session of the WHO AFRO Conference, Dr. Moeti said Zambia is among few African countries that are innovative in funding the health sector from domestic resources.

And Zimbabwe’s Minister of Health and Child Care, David Parirenyatwa says the continent is hopeful the implementation of the agreed targets will be successful with support from partners.

Dr. Parirenyatwa says the 67th session of the WHO AFRO has provided an opportunity for African countries to determine their own health destiny.

The conference was attended by health ministers and heads of delegations from 46 African countries.

After five days of intense deliberations, the delegates adopted six strategies that will shape and guide the implementation of health programmes in the Africa region.

The strategies include, Universal Health Coverage, Environmental and Socio-economic determinants for health, Road Safety, HIV and AIDS and Availability of quality human resources for health.