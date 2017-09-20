Zambia records key gains

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia has in the past year registered important development gains and his administration is determined to foster an all-inclusive development paradigm based on the African Union agenda 2063 and the agenda 2030 for sustainable development.

The President said this when he delivered his statement during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.

President Lungu said the 7th National Development Plan makes the country’s blueprint for the five-year period, dubbed accelerating development efforts towards the attainment of the national vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind”.

The Head of State told the General Assembly that the development plan seeks to improve productivity in agriculture, create opportunities for unskilled wage employment in the sectors, with greater potential such as manufacturing.

He said this will help Zambia reduce poverty to minimal levels once the 7th National Development Plan is implemented.

He explained that the Zambian government has integrated into the national development planning framework, the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the African Union agenda 2063 and regional development initiatives, to ensure that an inclusive development framework is attained.

Earlier UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to seek dialogue as a way of maintaining peace, and avoid conflicts among nations.

Mr. Guterres noted that world security and peace is under threat, caused by increased conflicts arising from lack of dialogue.

And UN President Miroslav Lajcak said member states must further promote peace and security so that the rights of the people are granted.

He said there is need for collective action, aimed at addressing the challenges that are posing threats world over.

And US President Donald Trump said America remains committed towards working and collaborating with all nations, in maintaining peace and stability in the world.

Mr. Trump appreciated world leaders for supporting his country during the hurricane disaster.