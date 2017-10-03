Zambia records trade surplus

Zambia has recorded a trade surplus of 835 million Kwacha since January 2017.

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati disclosed this at a Post budget media breakfast in Lusaka.

And Mr. Mutati said government is working towards the restoration of the budget credibility by reducing unplanned expenditure while enhancing domestic revenue collections.

He said in doing so government is looking at revising the Public Procurement Act in a bid to maintain fiscal discipline.

Mr. Mutati said strengthening fiscal fitness in 2018 will help the country reduce on external borrowing and maintain its revenue base.

And Deloitte Zambia Senior Partner Humfrey Mulenga said government should borrow less to enable the economy to recover.

And economic commentator Yusuf Dodia said the country needs more strategic planning in Agriculture and Tourism.