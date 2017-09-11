Zambia at risk of hefty fine

The Zambia Under-20 girls’ Handball team is still stranded in Lusaka, as the Africa Cup Championship kicks off in Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Zambia is scheduled to play on Tuesday against Senegal, but the team has not yet travelled, owing to lack of funds to cater for air tickets and accommodation during the tournament.

On Monday, Handball Association of Zambia Communications Manager Josab Changa made a passionate appeal to President Edgar Lungu to come to the aid of the team after continuous pleas to the Ministry of Sports fell on deaf ears.

Team Zambia now risks being fined 20 thousand Euros by the Confederation of African Handball if the girls’ team does not travel to Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Madison General Insurance has donated ten thousand kwacha to go towards kit for the Handball Under-20 girls’ team.

Madison General Insurance Managing Director Chabala Lumbwe made the donation to Handball Association of Zambia -HAZ- President Bwalya Banda in Lusaka this morning.

Lumbwe said his company attaches great importance to the development of sport, and efforts by the Handball Association to support girls’ handball in communities must be supported.

And HAZ President Bwalya Banda thanked Madison for their continued support to the development of handball, particularly among girls in Zambia.

Banda said the kit will be used for the intended purpose.