Zambia safe-Zimbabwe Minister

Visiting Zimbabwean Minister for Mashonaland, Martin Dihna says he has not seen any sign of breakdown in the governance of Zambia.

Dr. Dihna says measures put in place by the Zambian government to enhance peace in the country should be upheld.

The Zimbabwean Minister said this in Lusaka today when he met with Lusaka Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe at his office.

The two Ministers met for bilateral discussions on the twinning of Lusaka and Mashonaland Central Provinces.

And Mr. Mwakalombe said Zambia remains stable and that its citizens are going on with their normal businesses.

He also said the visit by the Zimbabwean delegation is an indication that there is peace in Zambia.

The establishment of a twinning relationship between Lusaka and Mashonaland Central Provinces once actualized will see the two provinces cooperate in various sectors such as road infrastructure development and exchange of information in Agriculture.